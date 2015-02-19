The FourFourTwo Preview: Chelsea vs Burnley

The league leaders were held to a 1-1 draw at Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last 16 UEFA Champions League tie on Tuesday - a match that was overshadowed by an alleged racist incident involving Chelsea fans on the French capital's Metro system.

And Mourinho wants to put thoughts of the return game to the back of his mind, with two Premier League matches and a League Cup final to contend with before the return fixture on March 11.

"I want to forget that [the second leg]," he is quoted as saying in the Evening Standard. "We have a final and Premier League matches to play, where every point is important.

"I want to forget Paris, it's finished."

Captain John Terry says it is important that everyone in the squad remains focused and points to Burnley's 2-2 draw at Manchester City in December as a warning signal as to what Saturday's visitors might be capable of.

"That's what it's all about - players digging deep at this time of year," he added. "We have been kind of lucky with injuries so far, but everyone got through the PSG game okay.

"We have a little bit of time, especially after the Burnley game, before we play the Capital One Cup final against Spurs.

"More importantly we are back in the Premier League this weekend for what is a massive three points.

"It is important we win and they [Burnley] have shown already at Man City that they're hungry and fighting.

"Where we and they are in the table means nothing. We will certainly be up for it."

Chelsea - seven points clear at the summit - are not thought to have any fresh injury concerns, while Burnley manager Sean Dyche welcomes Stephen Ward back from an ankle problem.

Star striker Danny Ings - who has scored five goals in his last six Premier League games - was reported to have travelled to Spain for talks with Real Sociedad recently, but Dyche insists his frontman is fully focused on helping Burnley avenge their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season.

"There is no concern from me," he said. "I have said all along, his performances make it quite obvious he is enjoying his football.

"He looks relaxed. One of the biggest things I have said to him for the last two years I have been here, other than tactical pointers, is smile and enjoy your football and there's no reason why he shouldn't do that.

"That's when he's at his best I feel and I think he's doing that now."