How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United: Live streams and TV info for Friday's Premier League encounter

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this season

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United on Friday 16 May for a game that could help decide the top five Premier League places, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.

Chelsea vs Man Utd key information • Date: Friday 16 May 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:15pm BST / 4:15pm ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Chelsea host Manchester United on Friday at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

The Blues are into the Conference League final, whilst Ruben Amorim's men will face Tottenham for a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

But despite their European endeavours elsewhere, both teams will want to finish the league season in fine form, none more so than Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca's men can still book their spot in the Champions League via a top-five finish domestically and have Manchester United and Nottingham Forest still to come.

The Red Devils have one last push to save their season against Spurs next week in Bilbao and could even rest players once again in the capital.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Chelsea vs Man Utd online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man Utd in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Chelsea vs Man Utd on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 19:00 BST on Friday.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment.

You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.

Watch Chelsea vs Man Utd in the US

In the US, fans can watch Chelsea vs Man Utd on Peacock.

Plans for the NBC streaming platform Peacock start from $7.99 a month, and with that you'll be able to watch live streams for roughly half of all Premier League games each week.

Watch Chelsea vs Man Utd from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Chelsea vs Man Utd is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Chelsea vs Man Utd streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Chelsea vs Man Utd in Canada? Chelsea vs Man Utd is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Man Utd in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Man Utd on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Man Utd in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Chelsea vs Man Utd on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.