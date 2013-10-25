The FourFourTwo Preview: Chelsea vs Man City

Jose Mourinho's side have won all four of their top-flight games at Stamford Bridge this term, scoring 10 goals in the process.

However, 2011-12 champions City are unbeaten in their last five games in against the London club in all competitions, winning four of those encounters.

Former Real Madrid boss Mourinho avoided a touchline ban this week, but was fined by the Football Association for improper conduct during Chelsea's 4-1 victory over Cardiff City last weekend.

Chelsea have lost just one of their eight Premier League matches so far this season - last month's 1-0 reverse at Everton - and go into this clash having won their last four in all competitions.

This form has helped Mourinho's side to joint second in the table, just two points behind leaders Arsenal and one better off than City.

The hosts will be boosted by the return of England left-back Ashley Cole following a rib injury, with long-term absentee Marco van Ginkel (knee) their only sidelined player.

Fernando Torres will be hoping to have done enough to keep his place in Mourinho's starting team after scoring twice in Tuesday night's 3-0 UEFA Champions League win at Schalke, although fellow forward Samuel Eto'o could be in line for a recall after bagging his first Chelsea goal against Cardiff.

City, meanwhile, head to Stamford Bridge on the back of a 2-1 Champions League victory against CSKA Moscow in the Russian capital on Wednesday.

That victory was overshadowed by midfielder Yaya Toure allegedly being the subject of racist abuse, and UEFA have launched an investigation into the matter.

Manuel Pellegrini's side - who are the Premier League's top scorers with 20 goals in eight games - have won their last three fixtures in all competitions, but midfielder Samir Nasri knows they face a stern test in the capital.

"Winning at West Ham and CSKA means we will go into this game with a lot more confidence," Nasri told the club's official website.

"It was important we started winning away in the Premier League but we know Chelsea won’t be an easy game.

"I think they are more complete than they were last season - they are always a threat, especially on their own pitch and with Jose Mourinho returning, that’s even more the case so we will have to be at our best if we are to get a good result."

City skipper Vincent Kompany is not yet available to return to the squad due to the thigh injury he picked up in the 3-1 win over Everton earlier this month, but Pellegrini has no other absences to contend with.

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero is in fine form ahead of the game, having scored five goals in his last three games.