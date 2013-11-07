The FourFourTwo Preview: Chelsea vs West Brom

Jose Mourinho's side slipped five points behind leaders Arsenal in the last round of fixtures courtesy of a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

A much-changed Chelsea line-up responded with a 3-0 victory over Schalke in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, and Mourinho will be keen to oversee another win with Arsenal not in action until Sunday.

West Brom have picked up just three victories from 10 league fixtures so far this season, but brought an end to a three-match winless streak by triumphing 2-0 over managerless Crystal Palace in their previous outing.

Their last victory at Stamford Bridge came back in January 1984 and it is 35 years since West Brom recorded an away league win over Chelsea.

Demba Ba scored the winner the last time the two sides met at Chelsea's ground, in March, and may fancy his chances of breaking into the starting XI this time around, with Fernando Torres (thigh) a doubt.

The Senegalese striker did his selection hopes the world of good with a goalscoring cameo from the bench against Schalke.

However, the man he replaced on Wednesday night - Samuel Eto'o - scored the other two goals and will also hope to lead the line.

Eden Hazard is likely to return to the fold after missing the midweek European clash, allegedly for poor timekeeping, but Marco van Ginkel (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Steve Clarke, meanwhile, has a long list of players on the treatment table, although Victor Anichebe (hamstring) has a chance of returning.

Billy Jones (hamstring), Ben Foster (foot) and Zoltan Gera (knee) are all set to miss out, while Scott Sinclair (hamstring) and Nicolas Anelka (groin) face late fitness tests.

"Scott has done a little bit of training this week," said Clarke.

"If I'm being honest, this game might come a little bit too early for him to be in the starting XI.

"Nicolas is doubtful because he has a slight groin strain."