The FourFourTwo Preview: Crystal Palace vs Cardiff

Victory over West Ham on Tuesday saw Palace men keep a second successive clean sheet on their own territory, after they also kept Everton scoreless in a goalless draw.

Seven of Palace's 10 points this term have come on home soil and manager Tony Pulis, who was able to celebrate his first victory at the club when Marouane Chamakh’s goal saw off West Ham, is eager to build on that record.

"The important thing is we've done well in respect of the team playing as team," said the former Stoke City boss.

"We've looked really, really solid. I don't think it is just the defence. The back four always take the credit with the goalkeeper but actually it's the people in front that make the unit solid.

"We have to take our chances; again that's a vital ingredient at this level. If you get chances you have to take them because otherwise the league punishes you."

Palace have only won two of their previous seven home league games against Cardiff, although a Glenn Murray hat-trick inspired a stirring comeback from two goals down to seal a 3-2 triumph in last season's Championship meeting at Selhurst Park.

Murray has not kicked a ball since Palace's play-off triumph at Brighton and Hove Albion, but Pulis is hopeful the striker can return to action in the new year.

Joining Murray on the treatment table are Adlene Guedioura (rib) and Jerome Thomas (groin), while Yannick Bolasie will serve the final game of a three-match ban on Saturday.

Cardiff come into the game on the back of a scrappy 0-0 draw at Stoke City - Pulis' former club - in midweek, and will be keen to end a four-game winless streak that has seen them slip into the table's lower reaches.

Malky Mackay has only seen his side win once away this term - at beleaguered Fulham - but has a fully fit squad to choose from for the trip to the English capital.