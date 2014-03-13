The FourFourTwo Preview: Fulham vs Newcastle

Pardew received a three-game stadium suspension and a four-match touchline ban after headbutting David Meyler during Newcastle's 4-1 win at Hull City at the beginning of the month.

As a result, the former West Ham boss will not be permitted to enter Craven Cottage as Newcastle aim to secure a third consecutive Premier League win.

Assistant John Carver is set to take the reins and will hope for a similar performance to the one Newcastle produced in the comfortable victory at the KC Stadium.

Pardew cannot have any communication with the Newcastle dugout during the game, but the 52-year-old insists that he has faith in Carver.

"He's been caretaker manager of this club before, and he's got vast experience," Pardew said.

"He knows our fans inside and out, and he knows what they expect, and I expect him to deliver that from the sideline even though I'm not there."

The return of influential captain Fabricio Coloccini could be crucial for Newcastle, with the Argentinian likely to come back into the starting XI after missing the Hull game due to a family bereavement.

However, Newcastle have not won at Fulham since 2007 and are set to be without injured top scorer Loic Remy (calf) and defender Mathieu Debuchy (groin).

Playmaker Hatem Ben Arfa is a doubt with a knock that kept him out of the Hull game, while full-back Davide Santon (knee) could again be unavailable.

Fulham's injury concerns are just as severe, with a number of key players on the sidelines.

Midfielder Ashkan Dejagah is a doubt with a knock sustained in the 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City, and midfielder Scott Parker has a knee problem.

A hamstring issue could again curtail William Kvist's involvement, Damien Duff may miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, but Fernando Amorebieta is in line for a potential return following a muscle injury.

Last Saturday's defeat to fellow strugglers Cardiff left Felix Magath's side four points adrift of safety at the bottom of the top-flight table.

The London club are winless in their last nine league matches and in desperate need of a triumph to try to salvage a season that has already seen two managers depart the club.

Fulham's fans have scarcely had anything to cheer about this campaign, and captain Brede Hangeland has urged his team-mates to repay the supporters' loyalty.

"The support has been fantastic and we're so thankful for that," Hangeland told the club's official website. "We feel that we need to repay that by winning as many games as we can for the fans, which will hopefully begin on Saturday.

"If they (the fans) can try and push us over the line, in terms of getting wins, then that can only help. We all need to pull in the same direction."