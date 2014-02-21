The FourFourTwo Preview: Liverpool vs Swansea

The midfielder, who moved to south Wales from Merseyside in the close season, opened the scoring inside two minutes at the Liberty Stadium in September, before inadvertently sending Daniel Sturridge clean through on goal for the equaliser moments later.

Victor Moses gave Liverpool the lead before the break, but Shelvey completed his eventful 90 minutes by nodding the ball into the path of Michu to level matters at 2-2.

The 21-year-old has been sidelined by a hamstring injury in recent weeks, but came off the bench in the 72nd minute of Swansea's impressive 0-0 UEFA Europa League last-32 draw against Napoli on Thursday, and will be hungry for a spot in the starting XI.

Sturridge, who scored on Liverpool's visit to Swansea, will become only the second player - after Ruud van Nistelrooy - to score in eight consecutive Premier League matches if he can find the back of the net this weekend.

The Welsh club have had a change of coach since the sides last met, and new man Garry Monk will have the opportunity to pit himself a second former boss in as many domestic matches.

Roberto Martinez got the better of Monk as Everton beat Swansea 3-1 in the FA Cup fifth round last weekend, and this week will see another familiar face in the opposite dugout in the shape of Brendan Rodgers.

Monk has been open about the role played by his ex-managers in helping him settle into his new role, saying earlier this month: "I spoke to Brendan, I spoke to Roberto and I spoke to Kenny Jackett.

"They gave me advice which I will keep to myself, but they are guys at the very top of their game and when they are giving you good advice and wishing you well and giving you little bits and bobs it can only help."

With Arsenal and Manchester City at home to Sunderland and Stoke City respectively on Saturday, fourth-placed Liverpool's chances of climbing to second this weekend are slim, while Swansea will be keen to hang on to their spot in the top half of the table.

The last time the sides met at Anfield, Liverpool claimed a 5-0 victory, with five different goalscorers getting in on the action.

Glen Johnson (ankle) is back in contention for the first time since mid-January, but Lucas Leiva (knee), Mamadou Sakho (hamstring) and Jose Enrique (knee) remain unavailable.

In addition to Shelvey, Michu could return for the visitors, although the Spain international was unable to make the squad for Napoli on Thursday after suffering soreness in an ankle that was operated on in December.

Pablo Hernandez and Nathan Dyer both came off during that match, and Swansea will hope to have both fit for Sunday.