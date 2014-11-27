The FourFourTwo Preview: Man United vs Hull

Hull travel to Old Trafford on the back of three consecutive defeats and just one win in their last 11 Premier League matches - a run which has seen them slip to just one place and a point above the relegation zone.

United have won nine games in a row against Hull and will be confident of stretching that run to 10 after they beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend to ensure they sit fourth in the table.

Rooney was on target in that 2-1 win against Arsene Wenger's side, having scored three goals in two games for England against Slovenia and Scotland during the international break.

The former Everton striker scored a sublime volley in a 3-2 victory over Hull at the KC Stadium last season as United fought back from two goals down to win.

Rooney also helped himself to all four goals in a 4-0 thrashing of Hull at Old Trafford four years ago and ex-United academy defender Bruce is well aware that his side need to keep a close eye on the 29-year-old this weekend.

The Hull centre-back told United Review: "Wayne is always a threat isn't he? He's a great player. I watched the Manchester derby and he nearly scored a great goal with a turn when he ran through, only to be knocked off the ball at the end.

"It shows the quality he has and he's always capable of scoring a great goal at any given moment, like he did at the KC Stadium last season when he produced a little bit of magic with a 25-yard volley from nowhere that got them back into the game.

"It's one thing we have to keep on top of."

But Bruce, who could be back in contention on Saturday following a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, knows it is not only Rooney who is capable of inflicting more misery on Hull this weekend.

He added: "Louis van Gaal has brought in some quality players like Angel di Maria and Radamel Falcao. There are threats all over the pitch and I think Marouane Fellaini has done well in the past few weeks.

"He's been playing well and I think he has been one of United's best players in recent weeks. He's a threat as well as a big physical presence."

United left-back Luke Shaw is set to miss out after sustaining an ankle injury at Arsenal, but striker Falcao returned to training this week after recovering from a calf injury.

Van Gaal could also welcome back Jonny Evans (ankle) after he got through 64 minutes of a reserve game this week.

Daley Blind (knee), Marcos Rojo (shoulder), Phil Jones (shin) are all out and it remains to be seen if Rafael da Silva (muscle problem) is available to return.

Hull will be without Gaston Ramirez after he was sent off on his first start for the club in last Sunday's 2-1 home defeat to Tottenham, but Mohamed Diame could return after it was revealed his knee injury is not serious.