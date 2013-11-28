The FourFourTwo Preview: Newcastle vs West Brom

Alan Pardew's side followed up their surprise triumphs over Chelsea and Tottenham by beating Norwich City 2-1 at St James' Park last weekend.

Pardew stated on Thursday that he shares midfielder Yohan Cabaye's desire of playing in the UEFA Champions League and a recent upturn in fortunes has moved Newcastle up to eighth in the top flight - just two points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

The Tyneside club have only lost once at home this season and will be aiming for a repeat of last season's 2-1 victory over Albion - when Papiss Cisse scored an inadvertent late winner.

Cisse was on the substitutes bench again in the victory over Norwich this weekend and Shola Ameobi's performance against Chris Hughton's side looks set to keep the Senegal striker out of the starting line-up once again on Saturday.

Ameobi is expected to partner red-hot Loic Remy up front, with the France striker having scored in eight goals in his last eight games for Newcastle.

Right-back Mathieu Debuchy is available after serving a one-match ban, with Ryan Taylor (knee) their only absentee.

West Brom have won just once on their travels in the Premier League this season, but they have also only suffered one defeat.

Steve Clarke's side surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Aston Villa on Monday night.

Shane Long scored both goals to put Albion in command early on and the Republic of Ireland striker is confident they can still enjoy another impressive season.

He said: "We are definitely good enough to be in the top half of the table and we went into Monday night thinking if we got the three points we could go to Newcastle and maybe overtake them and they're having a great season.

"There are fine margins between the top eight and 13th and 14th in the table – so we are not panicking at the moment.

"We know we’re playing good football and things will start going our way soon and hopefully we can beat what we did last season."

Albion have doubts over Liam Ridgewell (calf), Billy Jones and Scott Sinclair (both hamstring), while goalkeeper Ben Foster (foot) is not yet ready to return.