The FourFourTwo Preview: Norwich vs Man City

Manuel Pellegrini's high-fliers steamrollered Norwich in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium and will be seeking a quick response following Monday's 1-0 loss to title rivals Chelsea.

Defeat at the hands of Chelsea ended a 20-match unbeaten run for City, who had scored in their previous 61 home league games.

You have to go back as far as October 2010 for the last time City suffered back-to-back reverses in the Premier League, however, and that statistic appears unlikely to change this weekend given Norwich have won only one of their last nine top-flight encounters.

Striker Aguero has scored five goals in as many fixtures against Norwich, but the Argentina international is unavailable with a hamstring injury sustained against Tottenham at the end of January.

The onus will be on Spaniard Alvaro Negredo to lead the line for City, but he has scored just twice away from the Etihad Stadium in the league this term.

Fernandinho (thigh) and Samir Nasri (knee) are sidelined along with Aguero, while Javi Garcia (knock) remains doubtful.

Norwich are embroiled in a relegation battle and go into this weekend's matches just two points clear of the bottom three in 15th.

Chris Hughton's side surrendered a lead when losing 2-1 to fellow strugglers Cardiff City last time out.

Yet Hughton is remaining positive as Norwich prepare to welcome one of the league's strongest teams.

"Manchester City can score goals at will," he said. "But it's a really good challenge for us. We have to put everything together and look forward to it."

Joseph Yobo, who joined on loan from Fenerbahce in the transfer window, could make his debut at centre-back as Ryan Bennett is doubtful with a thigh problem.

Fellow defender Michael Turner (hamstring) and midfielder Jonny Howson (back) are nearing returns but will be unavailable on Saturday.