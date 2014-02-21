The FourFourTwo Preview: Norwich vs Tottenham

Several of Tottenham's first-team regulars sat out the first leg of the last-32 tie with Dnipro in the Ukraine on Thursday, which the home side won 1-0 thanks to Yevhen Konoplyanka's second-half penalty.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, full-back Kyle Walker, winger Aaron Lennon and striker Emmanuel Adebayor were among the absentees at the Dnipro Arena due to niggling injuries, but could all come into contention at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Tottenham's defeat to Dnipro was their first in European competition this season and Sherwood will expect a swift response against Chris Hughton's side.

And rookie coach Sherwood has plenty of reason to be confident of claiming a win if history is anything to go by.

Norwich have only beaten Tottenham in one of the last 10 Premier League encounters between the two sides, that coming in a 2-1 triumph at White Hart Lane in April 2012.

Furthermore, there have been six meetings between Norwich and Tottenham at Carrow Road in the Premier League era, with the north London side winning four and drawing two of those fixtures.

Tottenham have experienced something of a revival since Sherwood succeeded Andre Villas-Boas in December as only Chelsea have amassed more points in the period since he took charge.

Midfielder Sandro is still out with a calf issue, while Erik Lamela and Vlad Chiriches are sidelined with back injuries. Jermain Defoe (hamstring) is also doubtful in what will be his last game before he moves to MLS outfit Toronto FC.

While Tottenham are just three points adrift of Liverpool in the race for a UEFA Champions League spot, Norwich are scrapping at the opposite end of the table following a four-match winless run.

City's latest setback came in a 2-0 defeat at West Ham and Hughton will be desperate to get his side back on track.

Part of Norwich's form slump is due to a recent lack of firepower, with just five goals scored in their last 11 Premier League matches.

Hughton could be boosted by the return of midfielder Jonny Howson, who has been absent since the 1-1 draw with Swansea City at December 15 due to a back injury.

Centre-back pairing Ryan Bennett (thigh) and Michael Turner (hamstring) are still out, as are wingers Jonas Gutierrez and Elliott Bennett (knee).