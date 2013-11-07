The FourFourTwo Preview: Norwich vs West Ham

Chris Hughton's men crumbled at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, falling to a 4-0 half-time deficit before leaking a further three goals in the second half.

Norwich will have preferred an easier next fixture than West Ham, with the Carrow Road club having not won a contest between the sides since August 1994.

The clubs last met at Upton Park on New Year's Day, when Mark Noble and Joey O'Brien fired West Ham into an early lead before Russell Martin grabbed a last-minute consolation in a match that ended 2-1.

City have gone four games without a victory and their opponents this weekend are winless in three since a sensational 3-0 win at Tottenham on October 6.

With both sides struggling for form, West Ham boss Sam Allardyce is under no illusions as to the importance of the clash.

"Norwich is a six-pointer already," he said. "They played well in their last home game against Cardiff (a 0-0 draw) and we have to make sure we frustrate them in that area and be clinical when we get our chances.

"It's not very good injury-wise at the moment other than we've got James Collins back in training.

"Winston Reid (ankle) picked up an unfortunate one this week which adds to the list"

Reid, who will also miss New Zealand's FIFA World Cup play-off against Mexico, joins Andy Carroll (heel), Ricardo Vaz Te (shoulder), Alou Diarra (knee) and George McCartney (knee) on the sidelines.

Norwich welcome back Robert Snodgrass (concussion), but are set to be without Ricky van Wolfswinkel (toe) in addition to Elliott Bennett (knee) and Alexander Tettey (ankle).

Nathan Redmond (hip) faces a late fitness test, and Hughton hopes his charges can put last week's performance behind them.

"Any negatives are in the past. We have faith in the ability that we have. The value of winning a couple of games is huge," said the 54-year-old.