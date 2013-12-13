The FourFourTwo Preview: Tottenham vs Liverpool

Andre Villas-Boas' charges have hit the target on just 15 occasions in the Premier League this season, the same number Luis Suarez has bagged in the top-flight this term, although the Uruguayan has reached the tally in five fewer games.

But Tottenham's recent record on home soil against Brendan Rodgers' men will give them confidence, with the London outfit having defeated Liverpool in the last six encounters at White Hart Lane in all competitions.

Their last loss in the league came in a humiliating 6-0 drubbing at Manchester City, but Tottenham have bounced back well with a draw against Manchester United and consecutive 2-1 victories on their travels at Fulham and Sunderland.

Tottenham's upturn in form continued in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, as a hat-trick from Spain international striker Roberto Soldado helped secure a 4-1 triumph over Anzhi Makhachkala and preserve their 100 per cent winning record in Group K.

Villas-Boas will now have to decide whether to keep faith in Soldado, or restore England forward Jermain Defoe to the starting line-up, with the latter starting the last two Premier League games.

Centre-back Jan Vertonghen will miss out for Tottenham with an ankle injury, while midfielder Christian Eriksen (ankle) and full-back Danny Rose (foot) will undergo late checks as they continue their respective recoveries.

Defensive duo Vlad Chiriches (knee) and Younes Kaboul (quad), and striker Emmanuel Adebayor (knee) are also injury doubts.

Liverpool occupy second in the league, and are looking for their third consecutive victory in the top flight.

After a disappointing 3-1 loss at Hull City in their last away fixture, Liverpool bounced back with strong home triumphs over Norwich City and West Ham in which the Merseyside outfit scored nine goals.

But Liverpool were dealt a blow ahead of the fixture with the news influential captain Steven Gerrard will miss up to four weeks of action with a hamstring injury, joining striker Daniel Sturridge (ankle) and defensive pair Sebastian Coates and Jose Enrique (both knee) on the sidelines.

England international Jordan Henderson could deputise for Gerrard in central midfield after overcoming an ankle knock.

One of the most pressing concerns for Rodgers will be shoring up his defence, with Liverpool managing just one clean sheet in their past 12 Premier League matches.

But with Tottenham scoring just seven times at home this campaign - only Aston Villa have fewer with six - Liverpool will be optimistic their defence will not be breached.