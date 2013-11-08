The FourFourTwo Preview: Tottenham vs Newcastle

The Frenchman was knocked out following an accidental collision with Romelu Lukaku late in the game at Goodison Park last week, but got up and finished the match - a decision that sparked huge controversy.

Despite condemnation from various quarters, manager Andre Villas-Boas defended the club and denied any wrongdoing, insisting his keeper was fine to play the remainder of Sunday's 0-0 draw.

Brad Friedel stepped in for the UEFA Europa League triumph over Sheriff on Thursday as Tottenham secured their place in the last 32 with a 2-1 victory.

But Villas-Boas confirmed on Friday that Lloris would be back between the sticks for the showdown with Alan Pardew's men.

Jermain Defoe will hope to be handed his first Premier League start since the 3-0 loss to West Ham on October 6 after he became the club's all-time leading scorer in European competition with a second-half penalty against Sheriff.

Roberto Soldado, a £26million close-season signing from Valencia, has been preferred since then but the Spaniard's six-goal haul is three shy of the total achieved by his English team-mate this term.

Newcastle have proved an unpredictable prospect for opposing teams this term, with their shock victory over Chelsea last time out underlining their threat.

This result came hot on the heels of a morale-sapping 2-1 loss to Sunderland in the Tyne-Wear derby - their third away defeat in five top-flight trips this season.

Newcastle have not generally enjoyed their visits to White Hart Lane, having returned empty handed from their last four, conceding 10 goals in the process.

But the triumph over Jose Mourinho's charges, which came courtesy of second-half goals from French duo Yoan Gouffran and Loic Remy, lifted Alan Pardew's side into the top half for the first time since mid-September and they will be in buoyant mood.

A defensive boost could be on the cards, too, with captain Fabricio Coloccini in line to return from a groin injury, though he may not be able to dislodge Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa and Mike Williamson following their efforts in keeping a clean sheet against Chelsea.

Midfielder Cheick Tiote, who limped off eight minutes into the second half versus Mourinho's team, is also likely to feature after overcoming a muscle strain.

The visitors will face a tough test in attack, with Tottenham boasting the second best defensive record in the top flight, having conceded just five goals - none of which have come against sides from outside of the English capital.

Tottenham continue to be without Danny Rose (foot) and Nacer Chadli (hamstring).