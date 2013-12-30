The FourFourTwo Preview: West Brom vs Newcastle

Alan Pardew's side are unbeaten in their last four meetings with the Midlands club, and defeated them 2-1 in their most recent encounter at St James' Park last month.

Yoan Gouffran and Moussa Sissoko scored the goals on that occasion, but the visitors go into this game on the back of a rare defeat following a 1-0 home loss to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

That reverse was only Newcastle's second in their last 10 Premier League matches, and Pardew will be wary of succumbing to a further slip up against a West Brom side that showed great resilience in their 3-3 draw at West Ham.

Keith Downing's men twice came from behind to claim a share of the spoils at Upton Park, Nicolas Anelka scoring his first goals for the club with a double, but West Brom remain without a win in nine league outings.

Anelka is available for selection despite the furore surrounding his 'quenelle' celebration on Saturday, but strikers Shane Long (calf) and Victor Anichebe (groin) are both still doubts.

Saido Berahino - who scored West Brom's third goal last Saturday - could start up front should Long and Anichebe fail to return in time, and the England Under-21 international is confident in spite of West Brom's winless streak.

"Our team spirit is high and we're sticking together as a unit to come through this tough period," he told the Express and Star.

Newcastle also have close to a fully-fit squad to choose from, with long-term absentee Ryan Taylor (knee) the only player unavailable.

However, after a run of three games in eight days, Pardew admitted that he may have to reshuffle a fatigued squad.

"It does look like at West Brom and Cardiff (in the FA Cup on Saturday) I might have to freshen it up a little bit because (the players) are very tired," he said.