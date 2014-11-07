The FourFourTwo Preview: West Brom vs Newcastle

After failing to secure victory in their opening seven matches this season, Pardew's side have won three league games on the trot, a run that has seen them climb away from trouble and up to 12th in the league table.

Victories over Leicester City, Tottenham and Liverpool have restored confidence at St James' Park, but Pardew knows they must keep their focus on Sunday to make it five successes in a row in all competitions.

"We are winning games, confidence is good and everyone is playing their part," Pardew told a media conference on Friday. "We look forward to the game on Sunday.

"West Brom are the hardest-working team in the Premier League so we will have to match that on Sunday."

Newcastle have injury problems ahead of their trip to The Hawthorns.

Gabriel Obertan is set to miss four months with a thigh injury, while Cheick Tiote is still struggling with a calf problem, and doubts linger over Rolando Aarons (knock) and Papiss Cisse (knee).

History is on Newcastle's side against West Brom, given they have only lost one of the last five meetings between the sides - although that setback came on their last trip to The Hawthorns in January.

That defeat was Newcastle's first at West Brom since 2010, but Albion have delivered encouraging form on their own turf this term - losing just once and claiming a creditable draw against Manchester United.

Saido Berahino has helped the Midlands club to 11th in the Premier League with five goals in his last five games.

His performances earned a first call from Roy Hodgson for England's forthcoming matches with Slovenia and Scotland, but Irvine has warned the striker not to let success go to his head and focus on West Brom.

"If players don't keep their feet on the ground then it can come too quickly," said Irvine. "But we will try and help him [Berahino] as far as that is concerned.

"As long as he doesn't change then this reward can continue to come. I have had a few chats with him in recent months.

"I said if he keeps doing things the way he has been doing them and keeps working as he does on the training ground and living his life, then good things happen.

"I have to say I didn't think such a good thing would happen so quickly."

Irvine will have to decide who replaces the suspended Craig Gardner in midfield, with Claudio Yacob and Youssouf Mulumbu both vying for the spot, though Sebsatien Pocognoli has recovered from the cramps that saw him substituted against Leicester.