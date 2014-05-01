The FourFourTwo Preview: West Ham vs Tottenham

Manager Sam Allardyce again attracted the ire of West Ham's supporters during a 1-0 Premier League defeat at West Brom last weekend.

Saido Berahino scored the only goal of the game as the Upton Park outfit were consigned to a fourth consecutive loss, prompting some travelling fans to call for the former Newcastle United boss to be sacked.

The experienced Allardyce took the criticism on the chin, stating that it was "part of the job", but with his side five points above the relegation zone, he will be eager to secure at least a draw in their last home game of the season against Tim Sherwood's side on Saturday.

While relegation looks highly unlikely for West Ham, if they can stop the rot in this weekend's derby then they will be all-but assured of safety.

West Ham have happy memories of their clashes with Tottenham this season, having won 3-0 at White Hart Lane in the top flight back in October and then 2-1 at the same ground in the League Cup in December.

And under-fire manager Allardyce would revel in another victory over a side that look set to be playing in the UEFA Europa League again next season.

He said: "It would be absolutely fantastic to beat them at home, having beaten them in the Capital One Cup and in the league.

"At this moment in time, our concerns are: one, we were one of the best clean sheets in the league eight or nine games ago and we haven't kept one since then.

"That's been our demise that has caused us a few problems. Two: and it's been the case all season, that the chances created have always been there, but our conversion rate when you look at the stats hasn't been good enough."

Allardyce has been accustomed to questions over his future and Sherwood, his opposite number, has also been probed about his job for some time despite only being appointed in December.

Ajax coach Frank de Boer claimed this week that he is a target for Tottenham, with head coach Sherwood widely expected to be relieved of his duties at the end of the season.

Sherwood has spoken of his disappointment at the continued speculation over his future, but vowed to carry on regardless and he will fancy his chances of heaping more misery on West Ham as Tottenham are in fine form.

A 1-0 win at Stoke City last time out made it three wins from their last four Premier League games and are now just three points behind fifth-placed Everton.

Sherwood will be unable to call upon Andros Townsend after the England winger sustained an ankle injury that will rule him out of the FIFA World Cup, but Jan Vertonghen and Etienne Capoue could return.

On-loan striker Marco Borriello (calf) is West Ham's only absentee.