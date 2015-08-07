Fournier expects further Lyon additions

Hubert Fournier has called on Lyon to continue their recruitment drive ahead of the transfer deadline.

Rafael da Silva agreed a four-year deal at Stade Gerland this week to complete a switch from Manchester United and Lyon have also been linked with France international Mathieu Valbuena from Dinamo Moscow.

Fournier expects further arrivals to be unveiled before the August 31 deadline to provide more squad depth ahead of their UEFA Champions League campaign, but insisted he will not be rushed into making any panic signings.

"We wanted to recruit around common values that are work and humility," said the Lyon boss. "This week there was more cohesion in the investment, but we can do better.

"It is only early August, we have until the 31st to finalise some issues.

"We want quality players who will provide a boost, if they have experience of the Champions League then even better."