Fournier to have constructive discussion with Lacazette

Hubert Fournier says he will have a constructive discussion with Alexandre Lacazette after the striker hit out at his treatment by the Lyon coach and president Jean-Michel Aulas.

In an interview with L'Equipe said he was "hurt" by Aulas publicly revealing the France international would earn "at least €4million a year" after penning a one-year contract extension through to 2019.

The 24-year-old, who has been hampered by back problems, also hit out at Fournier for not defending Lacazette during his struggles in form, which have seen the forward net just one goal in eight appearances this campaign.

Lacazette - who helped Lyon return to the Champions League with 31 goals in all competitions last season - is poised to start against Valencia on Tuesday after being rested for the Ligue 1 game with Bordeaux last weekend.

Ahead of the Group H clash at the Stade de Gerland, Fournier said: "Alexandre Lacazette is getting better and better. This is the type of game where he will want to prove his worth.

"There will be a discussion [about Lacazette's comments]. I will speak with him and it will be in a constructive manner."