Foxes away-day blues baffle Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri is at a loss to explain Leicester City's away-day blues in the Premier League as he prepares to take his champions to Chelsea.

The Foxes have lost all three top-flight fixtures on the road this season, but did return from Club Brugge with a 3-0 success in their Champions League debut.

A trip to Stamford Bridge is next up for the Italian, who returned to west London for the first time since being sacked by Chelsea last season, having already secured a memorable title.

But defeats at Hull City, Liverpool and Manchester United could have the 'Tinkerman' reaching for changes on Saturday.

"It is difficult to say why," said Ranieri of their barren run.

"In the first match we were unlucky as we created chances, the other two matches we deserved to lose, Liverpool and Manchester were better than us."

Danny Drinkwater missed out on a spot in England's squad over the international break with a groin injury and faces a late fitness test before Saturday's game.

"It was a little problem with the groin, but I hope tomorrow, I will speak with the doctor, he will be okay," said the Italian.

"Today he made everything okay and he trained well and now I want to wait to see if it is okay tomorrow. If the response is okay, it's okay. If no then I say I be careful."