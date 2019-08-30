Foxes wait on Morgan fitness

Leicester skipper Wes Morgan is a doubt to face Bournemouth after coming off against Newcastle in midweek.

The defender was withdrawn with a back problem in the second half of the Carabao Cup victory.

Ben Chilwell (hip) is fit and Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) are available for boss Brendan Rodgers.

Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels is facing a lengthy lay-off as he requires surgery after sustaining a dislocated kneecap in last week’s defeat to Manchester City.

Midfielder Lewis Cook has stepped up his recovery from his own serious knee injury but manager Eddie Howe does not yet know when he will be ready to return.

Defenders Simon Francis (knee) and Lloyd Kelly (ankle) continue to be assessed, while Dan Gosling (hip), David Brooks (ankle) and Junior Stanislas (knee) are still recovering from injuries.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Pereira, Morgan, Evans, Fuchs, Soyuncu, Amartey, Gray, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, James, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Ramsdale, S Cook, Ake, A Smith, Lerma, H Wilson, Fraser, Billing, King, C Wilson, Boruc, Stacey, Rico, Mepham, Surman, Ibe, Solanke, Simpson.