FPL bosses flock to Perez after Vardy’s fitness woes

With Jamie Vardy suffering an injury scare, Fantasy Premier League managers have quickly turned to the man who filled the Englishman’s boots – Ayoze Perez.

The Leicester man is just one of many players managers are transferring in ahead of gameweek 25, with the end of the season coming into view.

Whether it’s a cheap midfielder or a premium forward your team is in need of, there is something for everyone below…

Points for Perez

When Vardy hit the deck with glute trouble, scores of FPL managers cursed their luck – but it was not long before plenty were turning their attentions to his team-mate Perez.

The 26-year-old filled his own boots as well as those of Vardy by bagging a brace late on against the Hammers, returning 15 FPL points as a result.

A net total of 34,017 bosses have since brought the Spaniard into their squad, and at quite the saving too. Perez costs just £6.1million, a whopping £3.9m less than his colleague.

(Tim Goode/PA)

Furthermore, Perez’s goals earn more points due to his midfielder classification, while he has a total of seven goals and five assists this season so far.

Clearly the short-term appeal of Perez has been strong enough for some, but beware the return of Vardy – the FPL believe he is 75 per cent likely to play in the Foxes’ next league fixture.

Forward favourites

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Raul Jimenez and Sergio Aguero make a perfect FPL front three currently, and managers are recognising that by bringing in at least one of the trio in their thousands.

Between them they’ve scored 36 league goals and registered 10 FPL assists this season, costing just £25.5m as a group.

Furthermore, all three are in some kind of form currently, and therefore could be worth bringing in if you have the free transfers or wildcard to do so.

(Mark Kerton/PA)

Aguero has six goals in his last three games, while Jimenez has four in six and DCL boasts five in six.

In conclusion, any one of these players would be worth drafting into your side, so why not have all three?!

Keen on Dean

Last but not least, goalkeepers often fall to the bottom of the priority list for FPL bosses, but not Dean Henderson.

The Sheffield United stopper managed to earn 11 points against Manchester City despite conceding, with a penalty save and four blocks earning him three bonus points.

Throughout the season Henderson has been consistent enough to warrant selection for a player costing just £5m, with eight clean sheets and more than 60 saves to his name.

(Mike Egerton/PA)

In fact, the 22-year-old has more points than any goalkeeper in the FPL this season (101), becoming the first stopper to cross the 100-point threshold.

Henderson’s next five games have all been given a Fixture Difficulty Ranking of two, meanwhile, the lowest ranking in the FDR system.

With all that in mind, it’s no wonder a net total of more than 60,000 have brought him into their squad ahead of GW25.