FPL tips: All change as bosses bin Antonio for Ronaldo and Palace hotshot

More than a million FPL bosses have shown zero patience with Michail Antonio after the West Ham star received a red card and a one-game suspension.

Ahead of gameweek 5 Antonio saw his ownership drop drastically, with managers not willing to keep the season’s leading points scorer while he misses his team’s game against Manchester United.

But is this really the right call?

The 31-year-old notched four goals and four assists in his opening three games before his red card saw him return a negative points total against Southampton.

But Antonio remains the number one ranked forward for Threat so far and would face games against Leeds, Brentford and Everton upon his return.

The million-plus bosses who have sold him ahead of GW5 might come to regret the move if they cannot afford to bring him back in later in the season.

Elsewhere, Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s strong start to the season has been put on hold thanks to a muscle injury which looks set to keep him out until October.

The England international scored three in three before missing Everton’s game against Burnley, and has seen his ownership drop by around 300,000 as a result of his absence.

(Richard Sellers/PA)

Meanwhile Brentford’s Ivan Toney was seen by many as a good third-striker option at the start of the season, but has yet to make much of an impression since.

The £6.4m man has been dropped to the tune of around 180,000 managers after just one goal in four games, while a fixture list which includes Wolves, Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester in the coming weeks has not strengthened his case among FPL bosses.

One man has benefited from the sale of fellow forwards for the second week in a row.

After a brace upon his return to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s ownership has shot up by nearly a million ahead of GW5.

The returning Manchester United star put to rest any suggestion he might not have what it takes with two goals, 13 FPL points and a Threat score of 90 against Newcastle.

His price has already risen to £12.6m as a result but games against West Ham, Aston Villa and Everton next only add to his FPL appeal.

In the mid-price category Patrick Bamford has been given a chance by tens of thousands of managers.

Bamford impressed last term with 17 goals and 11 assists and has put together a string of impressive Threat scores in recent weeks – he is currently the number two ranked forward according to the metric.

A goal and an assist so far might not seem like an incredible return, but having faced United, Everton and Liverpool already, Bamford can look forward to fixtures against Newcastle, West Ham, Watford, Southampton, Wolves and Norwich next.

(Richard Sellers/PA)

Last but not least, he may have only played a few minutes against Tottenham, but Crystal Palace’s Odsonne Edouard could not have made a better impression on his club’s fans or FPL managers.

The 23-year-old has seen his FPL ownership rise by more than 150,000 after a 10-minute brace having come on as a substitute in the 84th minute in the 3-0 win against Spurs.

He also registered a Threat score of 34 and earned all three bonus points, despite limited time on the pitch – at £6.5m plenty have decided he is worth a try.