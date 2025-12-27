How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City: Live stream, TV info, preview for early Premier League kick-off

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City in the Premier League today with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information in our handy TV guide.

Nottingham Forest host Manchester City in the first of seven Premier League games on Saturday.

The Tricky Trees have only won one of their last seven against City, with manager Sean Dyche also posting a similarly poor record.

Dyche has only ever won one game in the dugout against the blue side of Manchester, after a woeful 20 attempts, he averages a points-per-match tally of 0.3.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City in the UK

Nottingham Forest vs Man City is this weekend's early kick-off in the Premier League and the game gets underway in the UK at 12:30pm.

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and via the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Coverage will be live from 11:00 am (UK).

Watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City in the US

Across the pond in the United States, Nottingham Forest vs Man City will be shown on USA Network.

To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City on Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City from anywhere

Out of the country when Nottingham Forest vs Man City is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Holiday Deal Get 74% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Stan Sport

Can I still get tickets for Nottingham Forest vs Man City?

Tickets are still available via Seat Unique for Saturday's Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Man City.

Get Nottingham Forest tickets at Seat Unique Nottingham Forest's Seat Unique Club provides an elevated VIP experience with an exclusive entrance and premium padded balcony seating. The package features a Champagne reception, a pre-match buffet, and a complimentary bar (beer, wine, soft drinks). Guests also enjoy a match programme, half-time tea/coffee, and a full-time cheeseboard (yes, really!) in a welcoming, family-friendly environment.

Nottingham Forest vs Man City: Preview

Forest seemed to have turned a corner as of late, with many initially worrying about their early-season form, but there is now a healthy gap between them and the bottom three, despite losing 1-0 at Fulham on Monday.

Dyche will have to come up with a masterplan to beat Pep Guardiola's side, who are in the midst of a rampant run of form.

Duo Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare are both on duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, whilst Ola Aina (thigh), Chris Wood (knee) and Ryan Yates (thigh) are sidelined.

City swept aside the Hammers at the Etihad Stadium last time out, with Erling Haaland scoring another two goals.

The Norwegian freak now has 25 goals in 23 games at club level this term and will be bidding to add a few more before 2025 ends.

Rayan Cherki is beginning to show flashes of why the Sky Blues brought him to the club in the summer, adding flicks and tricks galore to his display at the Etihad Stadium against West Ham.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush are both away at AFCON, with Jeremy Doku (calf), Rodri, John Stones, Oscar Bobb (all thigh) and Mateo Kovacic (foot) all currently unavailable.

Nottingham Forest vs Man City: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nottingham Forest 1-4 Man City

City have been brilliant as of late, and Guardiola's men always seem to kick into gear over the festive period. We expect nothing less in Nottinghamshire.