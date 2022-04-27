FPL tips: Bosses swap goalless Spurs for title-battling City slickers

Fantasy Premier League bosses are turning to Manchester City ahead of their title run-in and are leaving Tottenham behind.

That’s according to the transfers they are making at least, with Spurs’ stars given the boot having disappointed ahead of a favourable, on paper, run of games.

As of 4pm on April 27, Harry Kane was one of the most sold players ahead of gameweek 35 with his ownership dropping by more than 50,000.

The England striker had enjoyed a run of form which saw him score seven goals and register eight FPL assists in just nine games ahead of GW33, returning 80 points in that time.

With Tottenham on a run of three wins and having scored 25 goals in their last seven games, plenty piled in on Kane – despite his hefty price tag of £12.5m – ahead of fixtures against Brighton and Brentford.

A 1-0 defeat and a 0-0 draw for Antonio Conte’s side saw Kane return just four points – with Leicester, Liverpool and Arsenal to come, the fixture list looks less rosy now.

Kane isn’t the only Tottenham player whose ownership is trending downwards – Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min have both felt the love disappear from the FPL masses.

Kulusevski grabbed everyone’s attention with three goals and seven assists in a nine-game period after arriving in January.

His £6.4m price tag meanwhile makes him a bargain for a midfielder with those capabilities, but he scored just five FPL points in Tottenham’s last two prompting his ownership to drop by more than 15,000.

Son meanwhile made himself hard to ignore ahead of GW33 with six goals and one assist helping his backers to 48 points in just three games.

More than 25,000 bosses have sold Son since the start of GW34 as his side slipped up in the race for fourth place.

So who are fantasy bosses filling their squads with instead? The answers lie at the top of the table.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus are the men in fashion, with the former’s ownership rising by almost 40,000 during GW34 and the latter’s soaring by over 80,000.

The Belgian midfielder has struggled to live up to his price tag this season, but at £11.8m his recent form has convinced many to back him.

De Bruyne has scored four and assisted four in his last six games, returning 56 FPL points to his owners, including an 18-point haul against Manchester United in GW28.

Meanwhile he has shown signs he is back to his best with five Creativity scores of more than 50 in those half-dozen fixtures.

Up front, his Brazilian colleague scored four goals against Watford in GW34 as City cruised to a 5-1 win.

Jesus more than doubled his tally of league goals for the season during the game, returning 24 points thanks to an additional assist against the Hornets.

At £8.5m many have decided he is worth a try in the forward position, while City’s title run-in is comprised of games against Leeds, Newcastle, Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa.