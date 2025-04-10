FPL GW32: Who you should sign for this Double Gameweek

Gameweek 32 of the Fantasy Premier League season sees two clubs in action not once but twice.

Newcastle and Crystal Palace both have a Double Gameweek; as such, you could benefit from adding some Magpies and Eagles stars to your Fantasy Premier League team.

Here are our tips for who to consider signing if you want to gain an edge on your rivals in Gameweek 32…

Newcastle (Manchester United H, Crystal Palace H)

Jacob Murphy has been directly involved in 16 Premier League goals this season (Image credit: Alamy)

Newcastle are in pole position to take the fifth Champions League qualification spot – if not finish even higher – as they look to make it five straight wins in all competitions when Manchester United visit St. James’ Park on Sunday. That’s the first of two home games in four days for the Magpies, who entertain Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Jacob Murphy is arguably the form player for Eddie Howe’s side, with four goal involvements in his last three appearances – and four in his last five Premier League outings. The winger bagged a brace in Newcastle’s 3-0 victory at Leicester last time out, having assisted Alexander Isak’s opening goal in their previous match against Brentford. He’s shown he’s a player for the big occasions, having also assisted Isak for what proved to be the winner against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, and at £5.1m he could be a bit of a steal.

You might also want to think about bringing in Murphy’s fellow forward Harvey Barnes, who has scored or assisted in each of his last three Premier League games – although he would cost a touch more at £5.9m.

Crystal Palace (Manchester City A, Newcastle A)

Eberechi Eze has provided eight Premier League assists this term (Image credit: Alamy)

Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten run to seven games in league and cup by beating arch-rivals Brighton 2-1 last time out, and Oliver Glasner’s Eagles have won six of those seven as they keep their hopes of European qualification alive. Their double-header is a tough one, though: they travel to Manchester City on Saturday then Newcastle four days later.

This isn’t the first time that we’re urging you to get £6.8m Eberechi Eze in your team – and it probably won’t be the last – because Palace’s England star is on fire just at the moment. Eze set up both of his side’s goals against Brighton, making it three assists and two goals in his last four appearances for club and country.

We’re also going to repeat another name: Jean-Philippe Mateta. The £7.7m striker has looked as sharp as ever since returning from the horrific ear injury he sustained against Millwall in the FA Cup last month, and he notched his 13th Premier League goal to open the scoring against Brighton. Mateta has already bagged a brace at Old Trafford; could he repeat the trick in the other half of Manchester? Well, Palace have given their fans plenty to celebrate on the road of late: they’ve scored two or more goals in eight of their last 10 away matches in all competitions, of which they’ve won seven.

As always with Double Gameweeks in FPL, beware rotation, but we’ve given you four players who ought to have a big impact regardless.

The deadline for team changes for Gameweek 32 is 11am on Saturday, 12 April.