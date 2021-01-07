FPL tips: Gunners dominate market after three-game winning run

Just as Arsenal looked doomed to a relegation battle, three wins on the spin has prompted a surge in Fantasy Premier League interest in their players.

But who is surfing the wave of the team’s resurgence? Ahead of gameweek 18, these are the Gunners the market is investing in.

Time for Tierney

Kieran Tierney arrived in north London to much fanfare, but struggled to make an immediate impact partly due to injury.

Now, however, it looks as if the Scot is starting to settle in, prompting a net total of more than 190,000 to bring the full-back into their side ahead of GW18.

The stats back this decision up too – the £5.4m man has registered two clean sheets, two assists and one goal in his last three league games, scoring a personal season-high score of 18 points against West Brom.

The underlying data is also encouraging – Tierney ranks fifth among 224 defenders for Creativity, and seventh for Influence.

Bukayo backer

Further forward Bukayo Saka has emerged as a potential solution to Arsenal’s creativity problem, and at £5.3m represents excellent value for a midfielder.

Saka is now the highest-scoring midfielder in terms of FPL points in Mikel Arteta’s squad (56), having notched two goals and two assists during Arsenal’s winning streak.

The academy product has been brought in by a net total of more than 180,000 managers ahead of GW18, and his Threat scores may explain why.

Saka has accumulated a Threat score of 214 over the past four league games – if he continues to perform at this level, the goals will only continue to flow.

Get Lacazette?

During Arsenal’s seven-game winless run the Gunners scored just three goals, but the resurgence of Alexandre Lacazette has coincided with the side notching eight in their last three.

Lacazette has contributed four of those goals, managing an average of nine FPL points per game in that period and achieving a Threat score of 95 against West Brom.

At £8.3m the Frenchman’s price is modest against his current form, and while he must prove he can maintain it for the rest of the season, Arsenal’s immediate fixture list may offer encouragement.

Arteta’s side face Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Southampton next – will they and their in-form players add to their winning run?