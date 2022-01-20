FPL tips: Leeds midfielder is top FPL prospect thanks to goals and low ownership

Leeds midfielder Jack Harrison has rocketed to the top of the tree when it comes to potential FPL signings.

The PA news agency’s Transfer Score metric combines form, cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR) into one figure.

The result is a rough guide which hints at those players who could make useful FPL additions over the coming gameweeks.

Hat-trick hero

Harrison had registered just one attacking return – an assist – before gameweek 21 of the season, but he is now firmly on FPL bosses’ radars after four goals in two games.

The 25-year-old registers a huge score of 90 according to the Transfer Score thanks to his superb form of late, while a low price (£5.5m) and low ownership (1.4 per cent) make him a differential option.

Furthermore, Leeds’ upcoming fixtures in the league are all winnable, with games to come against Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton.

In Harrison’s two most recent league games he has scored 29 FPL points – half of his overall season total – while Threat scores of 54 and 78 in that period suggest he was good value for his points.

Magnificent Magpie

Up front it is Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin who scores best, registering a 66 rating on our Transfer Score.

The French forward’s form is good if not spectacular with two goals in his last two games – he has five goals and four assists so far this term.

In fact, across the board Saint-Maximin scores well rather than excellently, his £6.6m cost and 11.7 per cent ownership contributing to his allure.

Upcoming fixtures against Leeds, Everton and Aston Villa don’t hurt his case either – with Callum Wilson out injured, could he link up with new arrival Chris Wood to save Newcastle?

Great Scot

Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney has had a quiet season so far, but looks a sensible option for any FPL bosses looking to fill the left-back position.

The Scot missed six games in the first half of the campaign but can boast a goal, three assists and seven clean sheets to his name.

His Transfer Score of 72 is partly down to his low cost of £5m, but Arsenal’s fixture list also plays its part.

The Gunners’ schedule features games against Burnley and Wolves next up ahead of a host of blank gameweeks waiting to be filled with unscheduled fixtures.