FPL tips: Managers bailing on Tottenham forward Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale‘s Fantasy Premier League roller-coaster ride continues this week as managers abandon the Tottenham forward following his brief resurgence.

Having climbed from around 22,000 to nearly 1.5million in the space of a month, Bale’s FPL ownership is back below a million and he is the most transferred-out player in gameweek 31.

Breakout star Ilkay Gundogan is also on the slide, with Liverpool’s midfielders back in favour instead.

Bale out

For a couple of gameweeks it seemed as though Bale might finally be coming to life for Tottenham, but a downward trend in his ownership reflects a waning appeal.

Since notching two braces in three games not long ago, the Welshman played 56 minutes versus Arsenal, was an unused substitute against Aston Villa, and made only a fleeting appearance at Newcastle.

The result is his ownership has dropped below one million managers – with Manchester United and Everton next, followed by a blank in GW33, patience is wearing thin for owners of the £9.4m midfielder.

Elsewhere it looks as though Gundogan – whose mid-season form put Manchester City in command of the division – is winding down.

Ilkay Gundogan’s spell as an FPL must-have is over (Clive Brunskill/PA)

The £6m midfielder had three braces in five games at one point, but just one goal in eight gameweeks has convinced a number of FPL bosses that now is the time to sell.

Finally, Jack Grealish‘s absence from the Aston Villa side for seven gameweeks has prompted thousands to drop the England midfield maestro.

A question mark still hangs above the 25-year-old’s fitness and even were he at full strength, Villa’s final nine games – which include Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea – are far from enticing.

All go for Diogo

Diogo Jota celebrates scoring against Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota was making excellent strides at Anfield, with five goals in eight games at the start of the season, until a knee injury put paid to that progress.

Since his return to the side however, he has scored three league goals including a brace at Arsenal, where he racked up a Threat score of 52.

At just £6.9m Jota is unbelievable value for a talented midfielder at a top Premier League club – his recent form has seen his ownership rise by almost half a million managers this week.

His team-mate Mohamed Salah commands a more lofty price, but even so is enjoying an increase in ownership.

The Egyptian’s new owners are likely to have been wooed by his immediate fixture list, with Aston Villa, Leeds and Newcastle all on the horizon.

Despite going five gameweeks without a goal, Salah showed his promise by notching one against the Gunners, while a score of 91 Threat in the same game suggests he may be about to find his groove.

West Ham’s Jesse Lingard meanwhile continues to astound, and continues to accumulate owners as a result.

The £6.3m player has six goals and four assists in just eight games, notching more than eight FPL points per game on average since his arrival in London.