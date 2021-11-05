FPL tips: Market backs England’s next generation ahead of GW11

As the Premier League season rounds the corner into winter, a glut of FPL managers have decided now is the time to back England’s emerging talents.

Here, we take a look at the numbers behind the transfers ahead of gameweek 11.

Ramsdale reborn

Aaron Ramsdale‘s arrival at Arsenal raised plenty of eyebrows this summer, but the young Englishman has already taken the goalkeeper position from Bernd Leno and shows no signs of slowing down.

The 23-year-old has kept four clean sheets from seven games in the league this season, conceding just four goals in the same period.

His performance against Leicester in GW10 was enough to prompt his ownership to rocket by more than 150,000 ahead of GW11 meanwhile, making eight saves and earning 10 FPL points as Arsenal ran out 2-0 winners.

At £4.7m Ramsdale’s price is on the rise – will his popularity weather an upcoming fixture list which includes games against Watford, Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United?

Reece lightning

At just 21 years of age Reece James has exploded into the consciousness of FPL managers in the last two weeks.

The England and Chelsea right-back has seen his ownership increase by more than 600,000 managers after scoring three goals across GW9 and GW10, registering two clean sheets as well.

For this he has earned 34 points in just two games and looks to have put his red card against Liverpool earlier in the season behind him.

At £5.8m James represents good value if he nails down his spot in Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI.

Steal Emile

A few miles north in the capital and Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has enjoyed a similarly impressive ownership bump of almost half a million.

The 21-year-old has turned heads with three goals and two assists in his last five appearances, and comes in cheap for a midfielder at £5.7m.

Smith Rowe has added 22 FPL points in his last two games – against Aston Villa he registered a Creativity score of 50.9 and a Threat score of 39.

Backed with plenty of starts by Mikel Arteta, whisper it quietly but the Gunners player has every chance of turning 2021-22 into his breakout season.

Striker shuffle

Few forwards have grabbed the season by the scruff of the neck as yet, and the result is an undecided market.

Hwang Hee-chan, Ivan Toney and Cristiano Ronaldo have all seen modest managerial increases ahead of GW11, but nowhere near the numbers that backed James or Smith Rowe.

Wolves’ Hwang has notched four goals in seven games, a fine return for his low price (£5.8m), while Brentford’s Toney has failed to score in five gameweeks but faces Norwich and Newcastle next.

Manchester United’s Ronaldo meanwhile returned to form in the league with a goal and an assist against Tottenham, returning 12 FPL points for the managers that kept him in their squads.

Will any of these three seize the market in the weeks to come?