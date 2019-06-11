France get Euro 2020 bid back on track with win over Andorra

World champions France got their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign back on track with a comfortable 4-0 victory over minnows Andorra.

Les Bleus were knocked off top spot in their group on Saturday after falling to a 2-0 defeat to Turkey, but a thumping win at Andorra’s national stadium and Turkey’s loss in Iceland saw Didier Deschamps’ side return to the summit on Tuesday night.

Kylian Mbappe set the ball rolling with an early opener before Wissam Ben Yedder, Florian Thauvin and Kurt Zouma all scored their first international goals to complete a straightforward win.

France now lead the way in Group H on nine points – the same number as Turkey and Iceland in second and third respectively.

The visitors broke the deadlock after 11 minutes when Paris St Germain forward Mbappe lifted the ball over home goalkeeper Josep Gomes and into the net.

Ben Yedder, who was called into the starting XI to replace the injured Kingsley Coman shortly before kick-off, doubled France’s lead on the 30-minute mark.

It was then winger Thauvin’s turn to open his account for France as he volleyed in the visitors’ third goal on the stroke of half-time.

Thauvin came close again early in the second half before Chelsea’s Zouma bundled home his maiden goal for France on the rebound in the 60th minute after his first attempt had been kept out.

Andorra veteran Juli Sanchez came off the bench in the closing stages to make his final international appearance but his side could not send the 40-year-old off with a goal as it finished 4-0.