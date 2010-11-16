France to give bonuses to amateur clubs
By app
LONDON - The France players who took part in this year's World Cup will give their bonuses to amateur clubs, the French Federation president said on Tuesday.
"The bonuses from the World Cup and the preparation matches will be donated to amateur football," Fernand Duchaussoy told a news conference in London before Wednesday's friendly against England.
The bonuses amount to an estimated 3 million euros, Duchaussoy said, adding that all the players in the squad to play England had signed an agreement.
After their shock first-round exit in South Africa, the France players promised they would give up their share of sponsorship revenue which is unrelated to performance.
France's dismal World Cup campaign also included a players' strike organised in protest at the decision to kick striker Nicolas Anelka out of the squad.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.