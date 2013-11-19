France must find a 'good balance', says Deschamps

Roman Zozulya and Andriy Yarmolenko both struck in the second half of the first leg as Ukraine claimed a shock win at home over France.

Deschamps' team must overhaul Ukraine's two goals from Kiev if they are to qualify for next year's World Cup finals in Brazil but while the 45-year-old agrees an early goal would be ideal for France, he does not want his players to get frantic.

"Obviously, the ideal scenario is to score quickly but we must not be impatient," Deschamps said.

"After the result in the first leg, time is against us but we have the whole game to score.

"We have to put intensity into our game but we must to find a good balance.

"I don't think that Ukraine will stay in defence. This team has qualities, as they proved in the first leg. We will make efforts to attack and to defend as well."

The first-leg defeat leaves France with a lot of work to do if they are to win the World Cup play-off and qualify for Brazil 2014.

France captain Hugo Lloris has promised his team have the will to overcome Ukraine but believes they can only prove it on the pitch at the Stade de France on Tuesday.

"There are no words to describe our will," Lloris said.

"We have to prove it tomorrow on the pitch. We will have to act, impose our game, the opposite of what we did in the first leg."

Ukraine head coach Mykhaylo Fomenko conceded he is worried about the second leg and has warned his team the tie is far from over.

"Of course I'm worried. The tie is not finished yet, so I am waiting for the final whistle," the 65-year-old said.

"The result on Tuesday will be decisive, so it is a very important game for us."