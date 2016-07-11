France were not clinical enough, bemoans captain Lloris

Attempting to digest a missed opportunity for hosts France, captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris lamented the host nation's failures in front of goal while pointing out champions Portugal did not play "great football" following Sunday's Euro 2016 final.

An entire nation was silenced as Portugal triumphed 1-0 after extra time thanks to Eder's 109th-minute strike at the Stade de France in Paris.

Eder came off the bench and unleashed a shot from outside the box, which Lloris was unable to reach, thwarting France's quest for a third European Championship.

The highly fancied French did have opportunities to win the final in normal time, with the tournament's top goalscorer Antoine Griezmann and Moussa Sissoko going close, while Andre-Pierre Gignac hit the post in second-half stoppage time.

"The game came down to very fine margins ultimately, but I think we created a lot more chances than they did," Lloris said.

"I don't think we were cool or clinical enough but that is part of football.

"Congratulations to Portugal although they didn't necessarily play great football but they were mentally strong.

"They only won one match over 90 minutes and that shows the resource this team has.

"We are gutted that we have not been able to win the tournament but we can build on this going forward.

"When you hit the posts in the dying moments football can be very cruel but you have to get on with it and what's important now is a we have to digest this.

"We've put in a lot of effort so far and the overriding emotion is a lot of sadness. We have to keep our heads up. Although we lost in the final we produced great things from game to game. We made a lot of French people very proud."