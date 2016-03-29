France wins fill Deschamps with optimism

France coach Didier Deschamps is feeling encouraged about his side's chances at Euro 2016 after consecutive friendly victories over Netherlands and Russia.

Deschamps' side defeated the Dutch 3-2 on Friday, catching the eye with some impressive attacking football, even if they were suspect at the back.

Tuesday saw Russia head to Paris as the hosts played at the Stade de France for the first time since the terror attacks on France's capital on November 13, and a 4-2 triumph for Les Bleus was the outcome.

N'Golo Kante's first international goal on his home debut was followed by efforts from Andre-Pierre Gignac, Dimitri Payet and Kingsley Coman, giving the coach plenty of cause for optimism.

"There were many good things about these last two games," he told reporters. "Not everything was perfect, but there is a collective talent, even with different combinations.

"There is a team going forward which links well. A team that has speed. Obviously, there are a lot of positives.

"It [securing consecutive wins] is good for confidence, for serenity. It leaves us with a little respite on the part of journalists, but there are no guarantees.

"The pieces on the board will be reset before our first game against Romania on June 10."