Frank Lampard to be offered Chelsea job this week - report

The Derby County boss has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge after the Italian joined Juventus on Sunday.

Lampard will be joined by former Chelsea academy coach Jody Morris and fitness coach Chris Jones when returns to the London club, ESPN FC reports.

Chelsea are expected to make a formal approach this week.

However, Derby are determined to keep him at Pride Park after the former England midfielder led the Rams to the Championship play-off final in his first season at the helm.

Lampard is understood to have been offered a contract extension by his current employers, while Chelsea could have to fork out as much as £4 million in compensation for a deal to go ahead.

