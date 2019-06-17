Quiz! Can you name the 25 most valuable players in the world aged 21 and under?

Do we have free will? If a tree falls in the woods and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? How much are footballers actually worth? We’ll never be able to answer any of these questions, obviously. They will plague wise philosophers (as well as less wise philosophy students you get trapped talking to at house parties) forever more.

But that won’t stop FFT trying to figure them out anyway! Here’s our definitive answers, in order: kind of, depending on a mix of social and cultural constructs; yes; consult Transfermarkt.

While we accept that when the players listed below do move clubs, it will likely be for a higher fee than is given here, this is the best way we could come up with of determining their worth.

And with the Under-21s European Championships now underway in Italy, we thought it would be the perfect time to test you on who the most valuable young players in the world are.

We’ve put together the 25 who should command the biggest transfer fees, and we’re giving you five minutes. Once you’re done, send us a screenshot of your score to @FourFourTwo and challenge a mate to do better.

