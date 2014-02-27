Frankfurt's Meier rues 'horrible' Europa exit

The Frankfurt striker scored twice on Thursday to put the Bundesliga side 2-0 ahead and then 3-2 on the night, only for Nabil Ghilas' 86th-minute effort to haul Porto level at 3-3 in the second leg of the last 32 tie and 5-5 on aggregate, meaning the Portuguese champions progressed via away goals.

Defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for Frankfurt, who had fought from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Porto last Thursday.

But Meier refused to criticise any of his team-mates and called for focus as Frankfurt face a battle to preserve their Bundesliga status.

The 31-year-old said: "There's no one to blame, but we made a few too many mistakes and it wasn't enough in the end.

"Of course, we're disappointed. It was an incredible game, but to lose late on is horrible.

"We tried everything to win. We were clinical up front, we played long balls, yet weren't rewarded.

"It could have been special.

"All we can do now is concentrate on the upcoming Bundesliga matches."

Porto's reward for edging an incredible tie is last 16 clash with Napoli.