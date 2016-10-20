Frankfurt's Russ eyeing return after tumour disease all-clear

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Marco Russ is hoping to be back in action by January after he was given the all-clear following a tumour disease.

The diagnosis came about in May when Frankfurt were notified Russ had failed a drugs test due to high levels of the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin.

Further medical examinations revealed the abnormal values were a result of a severe tumour disease, from which the 31-year-old has now recovered.

Head coach Niko Kovac was delighted to deliver the news on Thursday, suggesting Russ could be in line to take part in an Abu Dhabi training camp in the new year.

"Marco is healthy. He has permission from the doctors to go back to work," said Kovac.

"We are all very happy with Marco's news. He was with us today and passed on the message.

"First of all he has to improve his fitness, but he wants to be as close to the team as he can be.

"He wants to travel with the team to Hamburg [for Friday's Bundesliga match]."

In the immediate aftermath of the diagnosis, Russ played for Frankfurt in last season's relegation play-off first leg against Nurnberg, scoring an own goal in a 1-1 draw.

Frankfurt stayed up and now sit eighth in the German top flight after seven matches.