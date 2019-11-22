Fraser demands end to winless run

Marcus Fraser is craving an overdue win as Ross County return to action after the international break.

The Staggies are without a win in seven games, although four draws have helped them to sixth place in the Ladbrokes Premiership table.

Ahead of the visit to bottom side St Mirren, the 25-year-old County captain told the Highland club’s official YouTube channel that the players are in good shape as the domestic season resumes.

He said: “It’s been good. The weather has been a bit cold so we have been inside.

“The sessions have been short and sharp and we have had plenty of small games in to the legs so the boys have enjoyed it.

“The run of results isn’t the best we have had so we just know we can do better.

“But there is a group of determined boys in there who know that, they are honest with themselves so everyone knows they can do better.

“You can see that in training sessions and hopefully we can take that into the game.”

Fraser scored a last-gasp winner when St Mirren visited Dingwall in September.

However, this time the former Celtic player is simply hoping to get the three points against the Buddies.

He said: “Obviously it is good to chip in with goals, especially in the last minute to get three points. That was brilliant.

“But to be honest I don’t care who gets on the scoresheet as long as we hopefully win on the day. If we can do that it will be a great three points.

“Every game against teams around you in the league is so important.

“We know that going down there is going to be a tough test. But we know that we want the three points and if we turn up and play well then I think that is possible.”