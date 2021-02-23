Fraser Hornby adds to Aberdeen striking woes

Aberdeen’s attacking issues have worsened again after scans showed Fraser Hornby has suffered a bad thigh tear.

The striker was one of three loan signings that bolstered Aberdeen’s forward line on deadline day following the departures of six other attackers in January and a major injury blow to Ryan Hedges.

The club wrote on Twitter: “Upon further investigation a scan has shown Fraser has suffered a significant tear on his thigh that will keep him out for a period of time.”

The Scotland Under-21 international went off 20 minutes into Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock, five games into his loan spell from Reims.

His replacement, on-loan St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry, headed home Aberdeen’s first goal in seven games with his first touch to earn the Dons a 1-0 win.

Hendry and Florian Kamberi will now have added responsibility up front, with the likes of Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan providing support from deeper.

Derek McInnes has endured a string of injury issues with his forwards this season with the now departed Sam Cosgrove, Curtis Main, Ryan Edmondson and Marley Watkins all suffering lengthy lay-offs.

The Dons sold attacking midfielder Scott Wright to Rangers on deadline day while allowing Bruce Anderson to join Hamilton on loan to further his development.