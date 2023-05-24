Fred confident Manchester United can beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final but admits City have ‘the world’s best forward’

Manchester United midfielder Fred has been talking to FourFourTwo about the challenge of stopping Manchester City in the FA Cup final – and keeping Erling Haaland quiet.

Manchester City can become only the second-ever English team – after Manchester United – to complete a treble of a league title, FA Cup and Champions League next month with two finals on the horizon. Their local rivals stand in their way at Wembley with extra incentive to win the trophy, as they can preserve the 1999 Red Devils' historic achievement.

Fred now says that his team can draw on the fact that they've beaten City once this season already – and that though Pep Guardiola's side are impressive, they're not unstoppable.

"From my point of view, Manchester City play the best football in the world at the moment," Fred told FFT. "Under Pep Guardiola, an outstanding coach, they’ve won loads of titles with a very clear playing style.

"They know how to maintain possession – it’s so tough to face them. But it’s not impossible. We lost when we played them away this season, but we beat them at home, with Haaland on the pitch."

United are said to be looking for a forward in the upcoming transfer window – but now, Fred admits that Erling Haaland is the best striker in the world right now. The Norwegian has shattered the Premier League goal record this season, with United having to keep him quiet once more if they're going to win the Cup.

"Yes, I agree that he’s the world’s best forward right now, but we’re Manchester United, and if we’re able to play our best football then I don’t see why we can’t win."