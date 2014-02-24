Fred, Jo, Jefferson complete Brazil squad

Luiz Felipe Scolari's men visit Johannesburg on March 5 as they build up to hosting the FIFA World Cup in June and July.

Having already confirmed his foreign-based contingent, Scolari added the trio on Monday to complete a strong 19-man squad, including the likes of Barcelona forward Neymar, Chelsea midfielder Oscar, and Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva.

And Scolari, who guided the national team to a fifth tournament success in Japan and South Korea in 2002, said the game represented an ideal opportunity for the squad to start looking ahead to the finals.

"It's an opportunity to meet the group," he said.

"It will be an important test, with an African team, which recently beat Spain, and a good time to talk to the players and coaching staff on planning for the competition."

Fred, Jo and Jefferson ply their trade in Brazil with Fluminense, Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo respectively.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers; Julio Cesar (Toronto), Jefferson (Botafago)

Defenders: Daniel Alves (Barcelona), Dante (Bayern Munich), David Luiz (Chelsea), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Rafinha (Bayern Munich), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfielders: Bernard (Shakhtar Donetsk), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Luis Gustavo (Wolfsburg), Oscar (Chelsea), Paulinho (Tottenham), Ramires (Chelsea), Willian (Chelsea)

Forwards: Fred (Fluminense), Hulk (Zenit), Jo (Atletico Mineiro), Neymar (Barcelona)