Freddie Woodman ‘buzzing’ after sealing loan switch to Bournemouth
By PA Staff published
Bournemouth have confirmed the loan signing of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.
The 24-year-old joins the Cherries on loan until the end of the season from Newcastle, where he has been since 2013.
Woodman arrives on the south coast with Championship experience having spent the last two seasons on loan at Swansea, making 88 appearances overall for the club.
The shot-stopper has also represented England from under-16s up to under-21s.
Woodman wrote on Twitter: “Buzzing to have joined @afcbournemouth for the rest of the season. Big four months ahead.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.