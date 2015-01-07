French league to hold silence after shootings

A number of staff at French magazine Charlie Hebdo as well as policemen were killed in the tragedy, which has rocked the French capital.

A major police operation was still under way on Wednesday evening to find the gunmen, who fled the scene.

With the country still in shock, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) have confirmed that a minute's silence will be held at all grounds over the next few days - the first of which will be prior to Lille's top-flight meeting with Evian at the Stade Pierre Mauroy later on Wednesday.

"A minute's silence will precede the weekend meetings of the 20th day of Ligue 1 and the 19th day of Ligue 2," read an LFP statement.

"This evening, a minute of silence will be observed before the match between Evian and Lille, a game delayed from the 14th round of Ligue 1."