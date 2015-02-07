Fresh change in ownership for struggling Parma

Parma are 10 points adrift of safety at the foot of Serie A, having won only three of their 21 league matches, and were docked a point last December for failing to pay player wages.

Just two months after the club was purchased by a Russian-Cypriot consortium, another change in ownership has now taken place.

A statement from Parma confirmed a majority interest in the club had been sold, revealing that Fiorenzo Alborghetti will handle the formation of a new board of directors together with the club's managing director Pietro Leonardi.

More details are set to be announced "over the next few days", according to Parma.

Roberto Donadoni's side, who saw striker Antonio Cassano leave the club by mutual consent last month, face fellow strugglers Chievo on Sunday.