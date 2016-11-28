Fresh injury concern for Alba ahead of El Clasico

Jordi Alba is a serious doubt for this weekend's Clasico with Real Madrid after suffering with knee and ankle problems following the weekend draw with Real Sociedad.

Alba only returned to the Barca starting XI for the Champions League clash with Celtic last Wednesday after a month out with a hamstring injury.

He played the full 90 minutes as Lionel Messi rescued a point for Barca at Anoeta on Sunday but looks set for a fresh lay-off after the Catalan giants confirmed bruising to his right knee and a distension of his left ankle.

"How he evolves will determine his availability for the next few games," read a Barcelona statement.

The development puts Alba's participation for Saturday's Clasico with Real Madrid - six points clear at the top of LaLiga - at Camp Nou in doubt, while Barca also face Borussia Monchengladbach, Osasuna, Espanyol and a two-legged Copa del Rey clash with Hercules before the mid-season break.

In better news for Barca, Arda Turan is fit again and Aleix Vidal and Jordi Masip have returned to training.

Luis Enrique's men travel to Hercules for the first leg of their last-32 cup clash on Wednesday.