Friendly Preview: Nigeria v Burkina Faso

The reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions beat 10-man Malawi 2-0 on Saturday to secure their place, finishing top of Group F, while Burkina Faso's 1-0 win over Gabon earned their spot in the play-offs.

Emmanuel Emenike's goal on the stroke of half-time and a penalty from Victor Moses proved enough to hand Nigeria the three points, with Prejuce Nakoulma scoring Burkina Faso's winner.

A small measure of revenge may be on the away side's mind when they travel to Kaduna, with bitter memories of their narrow Africa Cup of Nations final defeat in February still fresh in the mind.

Sunday Mba's first-half strike proved crucial that day as the Nigerians wrapped up their third continental title, depriving Burkina Faso of their first.

Nigeria boast a far more impressive record on the global stage, too, with their sights set on a fifth World Cup finals in Brazil next year, while Burkina Faso have never featured on the biggest stage in football.

Stephen Keshi's men are particularly strong at home, having not lost in Nigeria since 2003, when they were beaten 3-0 by then-world champions Brazil.

Prior to the FIFA Confederations Cup in June, Nigeria had enjoyed an 18-match unbeaten run, which was ended by defeat to Uruguay in Salvador.

Burkina Faso have won three of their last four away games and have suffered only two defeats in seven matches since their Cup of Nations loss to Monday's opponents.

The CAF qualifying process for the World Cup pits the 10 group winners from round two against each other in five pairs of two-legged ties.

Nigeria and Burkina Faso could be drawn to face each other for a berth at the 20th edition of the World Cup.