From a derby draw to NWSL solidarity – five things from the WSL weekend

Derby spoils shared in Manchester

FULL TIME | The points are shared with United 🤝— Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) October 9, 2021 See more

Manchester City were able to claw back a 2-2 draw in their derby game against Manchester United to earn their first point in four games.

City had not picked up any points since their 4-0 win against Everton on the opening day.

The result sees them move up to ninth while United have dropped to fourth.

Perfect start for Arsenal

✅ 5 GAMES 🤩 5 WINS 🔥 19 GOALS 💪 4 CLEAN SHEETS pic.twitter.com/WwbuvsoQMK— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 10, 2021 See more

Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the season after beating Everton 3-0 to make it five wins from five.

Goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum ensured that the Gunners are the only unbeaten team so far in the WSL this season.

Spurs stall against Brighton

FT: WHAT A WIN THAT IS! 🔥— Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) October 10, 2021 See more

Tottenham’s unbeaten run ended at Brighton as the Seagulls swooped in to secure three points after two successive losses.

Striker Rachel Williams was sent off for Spurs and Hope Powell’s side took advantage of the extra player as Victoria Williams found the eventual winner to move Brighton up to fifth in the table.

Royals on the rise

Reading’s Rachel Rowe (centre) celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game with team-mates during the FA Women’s Super League match (Tim Goode/PA)

Reading got their first points of the season after beating Aston Villa 3-0.

Amalie Eikeland, Rachel Rowe and Natasha Dowie scored for the Royals to lift them into tenth.

Birmingham are just below them, one place above the relegation zone after earning a point against West Ham while Leicester still remain rock bottom.

NWSL Solidarity

Both sides linked arms ahead of kick-off to show solidarity with the players in the @NWSL! pic.twitter.com/bn265ko83f— West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) October 10, 2021 See more

WSL teams showed solidarity on Sunday with players linking arms before kick-off.

The act of unity came after the NWSL was hit with sexual misconduct allegations made against coach Paul Riley, who denies the accusations.

NWSL players showed similar acts during their games on Thursday, the first set of matches played after the report by the Athletic containing these allegations was published.