Frontzeck to continue as Hannover coach

Michael Frontzeck has signed a two-year contract to continue as the coach of Hannover after the club avoided relegation from the Bundesliga.

Frontzeck took over on a short-term basis in April, his appointment following the dismissal of Tayfun Korkut as Hannover slipped towards the relegation zone.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach and Stuttgart defender was initially unable to halt the team's slide as they went winless in his first three games at the helm.

However, back-to-back wins at the end of the season secured safety for Hannover and Frontzeck will now continue, with Thorsten Fink - a reported rival candidate - seemingly set to take over at Austria Vienna.

"Michael Frontzeck has done successful work. That's why we want to continue working with him," said Hannover president Martin Kind.

Hannover also announced that Dirk Dufner will stay on as sporting director, with his contract running until June 2016.